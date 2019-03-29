Trauma Teddies in Doncaster help vulnerable children affected by crime

A new heartwarming way to help children in the region overcome the effects of crime has been launched across the borough by Roads Policing Group HQ.

It is all thanks to Women’s Institute groups and churches across Doncaster who have been hard at work knitting Trauma Teddies.

These ‘trauma teddies’ are used by officers to offer comfort to children who have been affected by crime, primarily those caught up in collisions on our roads.

The teddies first started arriving last year, after members of the United Reform Church in Intake, read about other police forces using them.

Since then they have recruited lots of other local knitters and now the police get regular deliveries.

Sergeant Mark Bradey explains how they are used: “These teddies travel with our roads policing officers and we give them out to children who might be scared, upset or frightened.

“Unfortunately children do witness traumatic incidents not only on our roads, but as a result of other crime, and this is a small way of making it feel a little bit easier. It’s something that we can use to distract them and it gives them something to focus on in difficult situations.

“We are so grateful to this army of knitters; it’s a lovely gesture that we, and the children we come into contact with, really appreciate.”