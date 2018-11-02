You will be able to fly to these long haul destinations from Doncaster Sheffield Airport as new routes announced

Today TUI UK, the UK’s largest holiday operator, has announced a further commitment to Doncaster Sheffield airport with a new weekly long haul route to Cancun, Mexico from summer 2020, going on sale in early November – the earliest the tour operator has sold a summer programme.

In addition to the weekly Sanford, Florida flight launching in May 2019 the move to introduce this new route, which will also operate on a state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner aircraft, is part of TUI’s strategy to ensure customers across the UK can fly from their local airport and stay at the best hotels in some of the most exciting destinations around the world, including TUI flagship properties such as the TUI Sensatori Resort Riviera Cancun.

The summer 2020 programme will allow customers to secure their favourite hotels or preferred flight options earlier than ever before. The winter 2019 programme is on sale now and introduces a new, weekly mid haul flight to Hurghada, Egypt, offering holidaymakers in the Yorkshire region more choice and flexibility, with an increased capacity of nearly 7,000 additional seats at Doncaster Sheffield airport.

TUI UK’s Director of Aviation Planning Karen Switzer said: “Adding more choice and flexibility, including the new Cancun and Sanford long haul routes, demonstrates our commitment to Doncaster Sheffield airport and the local area, as we continue to focus on expanding access to our amazing range of holidays through an extended flying programming concentrated on the core destinations that we know our customers want to visit.”

Doncaster Sheffield airport’s Aviation Development Director, Chris Harcombe said: “We are incredibly pleased to be able to add a new long haul route to Cancun, Mexico so soon after announcing Sanford, Florida which has proved really popular with our customers. The region’s long haul seat capacity will double from this announcement and seats available from DSA with TUI will increase by 25% from April 2019. It is a sign of our continued strong partnership with TUI, a key partner in our growth plans to provide the connectivity our region needs.”

TUI customers will also be offered thousands of free kids places and offers on all of the TUI favourite hotel concepts including Family Life, Sensatori, Splashworld, Holiday Village and Suneo Club.