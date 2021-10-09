Flights to Lisbon, Lanzarote, Rome and other destinations have resumed with fares from £8.99.

Europe’s fastest growing airline has announced the restart of its flights from London Luton to Gran Canaria, Lisbon, Milan and Rome, as well as flights from Doncaster Sheffield to Lanzarote, Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

Customers can once again take advantage of the airline’s ultra-low fares and Doncaster customers will be able to visit three more holiday spots, as flights restart to Lanzarote and Tenerife twice weekly, flying to Fuerteventura once a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizz Air has restarted more flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from London Luton and Doncaster Sheffield, which will offer our customers even more options when deciding on their next trip away.

"Whether it’s a city break to Milan, or a week away to Tenerife for the October half-term, passengers can rely on Wizz Air’s great value options for their holidays. We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional service on board our new, green Airbus aircraft.”