Why is Doncaster one of the hardest places in Yorkshire to pass your driving test?

New figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) shows Doncaster was the third hardest out of 26 test centres in Yorkshire and the Humber to pass a driving test.On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but some test centres have far higher pass rates than others.

The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”

There are different test routes in different areas so it is tougher in some places than others for learner drivers.

There are more complicated road networks and more traffic in some areas so pass rates may vary significantly.

In Doncaster there were 5,193 tests conducted between April 2020 and September 2021 and 2,239. This means 43.1 per cent of tests resulted in a pass.

In Yorkshire and the Humber Leeds was the hardest place to pass with 40.4 per cent passing. Sheffield was second with 41.6 per cent passed.

Barnsley was the sixth easiest place to pass in the region at 56.7 per cent.

Rotherham was 12th easiest to pass with a pass rate of 52.4 per cent.

Areas with fewer overall tests will likely have a high pass rate and some test centres may be specialist facilities for certain types of driver - e.g. LGV (large goods vehicle) test sites.