Views sought on plans to redesign major Doncaster city centre roads

Council chiefs are seeking views from members of the public on proposals to drastically redesign several major roads leading into and inside Doncaster city centre.

Using funds provided to City of Doncaster Council by national government, authority bosses say they are “considering making some changes that will enhance journeys for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users along a key route close to Doncaster city centre.”

The section – known as the Southern Gateway – includes the A630 Cleveland Street, A638 Trafford Way, A6182 White Rose Way and Middle Bank.

The proposals include upgrades to traffic signals, the replacement of two subways with ground level crossings, as well as the introduction of some brand-new crossings and other dedicated facilities.

A council spokesperson said: “As we review these plans, we would welcome your feedback and questions. You can share your thoughts on this matter, by attending a drop-in session or by completing our online survey.”

It added: “This is a busy urban location close to the central rail and bus stations, residential and commercial areas and is a key corridor in the city centre.

"The nature of the location means that there are potential points of conflict between different modes of travel along the route.

"This scheme aims to address these points of conflict through a range of measures including safer crossing facilities, improved street lighting and dedicated space for all modes.”

The proposals include

Traffic signals on Trafford Way upgraded to improve traffic flows.

Several crossings upgraded to Toucan crossings (providing separate space for pedestrians and cyclists), and several new crossings introduced, including on A6182 White Rose Way at the approach to Sidings roundabout and on Middle Bank.

Two underground subways replaced with above ground crossings on A630 Balby Road and Cleveland Street.

Two-way off road cycle route along Cleveland Street, Trafford Way, White Rose Way and Middle Bank.

Crossings at several side junctions improved for pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Directional and information signage improved to make it easier to find your way and plan your journey

Full details about the proposed scheme are available HERE where you can also have your say and fill in a survey about the plan.