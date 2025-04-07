Video: Take a real-time ride in LNER Azuma cab from Doncaster to York
Rail operator LNER has released the twenty minute clip showing a drivers’ eye view along the East Coast Main Line.
A spokesperson said: “Take a seat alongside the driver in an LNER Azuma train for a real time journey on the UK's East Coast Main Line from Doncaster to York, with full sound.”
The clip also shows arogress bar with station stop points, the distance travelled in miles, speed in mph, locations, stations and landmarks and fun facts.
The spokesperson added: “We've got just what you need whether you want to feel the speed or take it slow for those British railway ASMR ambience vibes.”
ASMR – which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response - is a tingling sensation, often achieved by users watching relaxation videos.
