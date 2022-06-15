Update: The A1M remains closed and emergency services are on the scene after major road traffic accident near Doncaster

Traffic England reported at teatime that both lanes southbound on the A1(M) just outside Doncaster were closed between junctions 37 and 36.

They said that due to the severity of the incident at that time the traffic conditions was not expected to return to normal until at least 9.15pm tonight.

Motorists are still being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound carriageway is completely closed

A South Yorkshire Police confirmed at 8.45pm this evening: “Emergency services are currently on scene at a serious collision on the A1M Southbound between J37 and J36.”

Adding: “The road is closed at J37 and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route while emergency services remain on scene.”