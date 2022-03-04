Two vehicle collision closes lane on A1(M) at Doncaster
Motorists are being warned of a carriagway closure on the A1(M) Marr Interchange at Doncaster this afternoon.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:51 pm
A spokesman for National Highways said that they were called to the A1M southbound at junction 37 at 3.21pm today, Friday March 4.
On arrival they dicovered there has been a two-vehicle collision and both lanes of traffic at this location were stopped temporarily.
The matter is now being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police and we will bring you more as and when we get it.