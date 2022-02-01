Trains delayed between Doncaster and Meadowhall due to a level crossing barrier fault

Travellers are advised to check before they set off this afternoon (Tuesday, February 1) as trains are delayed between Doncaster and Meadowhall.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:16 pm

Rail operator Transpennine Express has reported that due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Meadowhall and Doncaster, trains running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until 1.30pm at least.

The spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your journey.”

Delays are expected this afternoon

For live updates on all train services please visit the website http://bit.ly/CheckJourney

