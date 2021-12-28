Train delays and cancellations at Doncaster station due to a signalling fault
Rail travellers are being advised to check ahead of their journey as there is a signalling fault affecting trains in and out of Doncaster station.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:52 pm
National Rail confirmed there is curently disruption between Doncaster and Hull via Goole.
A spokesman said: “A fault with the signalling system between Doncaster and Saltmarshe is causing disruption to journeys between Doncaster and Hull via Goole. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted via Selby.”