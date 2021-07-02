Traffic light problems cause chaos on a Doncaster Road

Motorists should expect delays after problems with traffic lights at a roadworks have caused large queues all day on a number of Bawtry’s busiest roads.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:14 pm
Traffic queues formed for miles in Bawtry this morning.

Rory Smith of Rod and Reel on the High Street said: “It’s not as bad but cars are still queuing. My customers have been complaining about the delays. Traffic is queuing on Blyth Road and down Bawtry Road. It was past Yorkshire Caravans earlier.”

Traffic queues caused chaos in Bawtry this morning.