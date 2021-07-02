Traffic light problems cause chaos on a Doncaster Road
Motorists should expect delays after problems with traffic lights at a roadworks have caused large queues all day on a number of Bawtry’s busiest roads.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:14 pm
Rory Smith of Rod and Reel on the High Street said: “It’s not as bad but cars are still queuing. My customers have been complaining about the delays. Traffic is queuing on Blyth Road and down Bawtry Road. It was past Yorkshire Caravans earlier.”
We will update with more information about the situation when we have it.