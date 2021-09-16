Traffic issues in Doncaster this afternoon following a collision
There are reports of a lorry colliding with a car in Doncaster this afternoon which is causing traffic delays.
There are reports of some bad traffic issues on the roads this afternoon following a reported collision at the end of Woodfield Way and Balby Carr Bank (outside of the B &Q).
Reports suggest the collision was between a car and a lorry sometime this afternoon but the exact time is not known.
The car is on its roof and an ambulance is at the scene.
This is causing tailbacks onto White Rose Way to and from the M18.
It is also causing issues on Carr Hill as traffic diverts.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details about this incident and we will report on them when we get them.