Traffic is at a standstill due to to a road traffic collision north of Doncaster

There are currently delays of 15 minutes on the A1(M) following a road traffic collision.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 12:13 pm

The incident is on A1M southbound carriageway between junctions 38 and J7.

The road is expected to clear between 1pm and 1.15pm, and there are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.

We have contacted the Highways Agency to find out the number of vehicles involved in this incident, and the severity, and we will update these details when they have been sent over.

Therev was an RTC this morning
