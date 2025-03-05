Traffic calming bollards destroyed by drivers on Doncaster road days after being installed

Traffic calming signs and bollards on a busy Doncaster road have been destroyed just days after being installed.

Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall has seen a number of recent work to impose a 20mph limit after a string of crashes and calls for action from residents.

The road has seen a number of serious collisions in recent years with fed-up locals demanding action.

City of Doncaster Council chiefs have introduced a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

But directional traffic island signs introduced along the road have already been smashed down by drivers – with road cones placed around where the signs used to be.

As well as a reduction of the limit from 30mph, speed calming measures, including traffic islands have been introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May last year.

A house was also badly damaged after a vehicle smashed into it in Brecks Lane.

A concerned local said at the time: “The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.”

The council plan will see 160m of the road from its junction from Armthorpe Lane reduced from 60mph to 40mph with the rest of the route restricted to 20mph.