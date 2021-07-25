Traffic: Bus diversions in Doncaster today due to roadworks which are causing disruptions
Two buses are being diverted due to roadworks on a major Doncaster Road.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:49 am
Bus passengers may need to change their travel plans as the 81 and 82 bus routes in Doncaster are being diverted today (Sunday, July 25) as Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe has been closed for roadworks.
Service 81 will divert via Hatfield Lane, Rannds Lane and Cow House Lane.
Read More
Read MoreCovid vaccine uptake: the Doncaster areas with the fewest people vaccinated as r...
Service 82 will divert via Cow House Lane, Rannds Lane and Hatfield Lane.
We will update you on any more traffic news effecting Doncaster this weekend.