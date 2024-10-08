Traffic bulletin: Partial closure of M1 remains following emergency repairs to damaged bridge joint
Drivers in South and West Yorkshire are advised that one lane of the M1 northbound remains closed following emergency repairs to a defective bridge joint.
The northbound carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm on Monday 7 October following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38 (Haigh).
Assessments and partial repairs were carried out overnight, but one lane remains closed. There is also a 50mph limit in place.
Work continues to repair the bridge joint and the remaining lane closure will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.
