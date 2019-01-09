This is where you can expect disruption as safety improvements are carried out on a major South Yorkshire road

Drivers are being advised of some safety improvements which are being planned.

Work is expected to start next week.

Expect delays

Drivers using the Stocksbridge bypass which links a key Trans-Pennine route with the M1 will benefit from major safety improvements.

Work is due to start this month and will include creating a new right-hand turn lane and a pedestrian crossing point on the A616/Park Lane junction. Traffic signs, footpath, drainage, resurfacing, lighting and road marking improvements will also be carried out.

Highways England project manager Elvis Agbodo said: “Safety is our top priority and we are always looking at ways we can improve things for the people who use our roads. The A616 is an important route connecting two major roads which is why we are undertaking this investment.

“As part of these vital improvements we will be carrying out general maintenance work such as vegetation clearance and relocating the safety barrier and speed camera in the verge.”

Work will start on Monday January 14 and is due to be complete by the end of March. There will be a combination of 24/7 lane closures with traffic lights, narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place.

Some overnight road closures will be needed between Newton Chamber and Westwood roundabout between 8pm and 6am.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the A61, M1 and A6135. Access for residents on Park Lane and Tankersley Park Golf Club will be unaffected.