But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M18, from 10pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays: A1M roundabout, junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 5 to M180 eastbound, Lane closure for technology works.