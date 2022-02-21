And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

There are five road closures this week

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.