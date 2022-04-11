But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion in place via local authority network.

This week's road closures

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 38, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 10pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M roundabout, junction 35, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.