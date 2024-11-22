These are the Doncaster roads that will be closed as 3,000 runners take part in city's 10k race

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 13:02 GMT
Doncaster is set to host a 10k race on Sunday when 3,000 people are expected to take to the city’s roads.

In order to keep everyone safe, and in accordance with City of Doncaster Council, a number of road closures will take place.

The race starts and finishes at Doncaster Racecourse, the first people will set off at 10am and participants are expected to be on the course until noon.

For the full list of road closures please visit the website here.

