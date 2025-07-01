The 10 motorways closed the most in England - and two are in Doncaster

England’s most closure-prone roads have been revealed – with two in Doncaster making it into the top ten for so far in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freedom of Information data obtained by Co-op Insurance shows that both the A1(M) and M180 near Doncaster have experienced the highest number of shut-downs so far this year.

The report found that junctions 37 to 38 on the A1M near Doncaster has seen 24 closures this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the M180 at J4 and J5 has seen twenty closures this year.

Two of England's most closed stretches of motorway are in the Doncaster area.

Paul Evans, Head of Motor at Co-op Insurance, said: “From commuting to leisure trips and visiting loved ones, our motorway network is a vital part of so many people’s daily journeys.

“However, our findings suggest that getting from A to B via the motorway can sometimes be less than straightforward, with road closures seemingly on the rise and particularly common on certain stretches of motorway.

“We’re therefore urging drivers to plan their journeys carefully before they set off so that they can be prepared for any road closures, avoid rushed or panicked decisions and safely navigate diversions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motoring experts also found which motorways closed the most throughout 2024 – having found that motorway road closures rose by 18% last year.

The number recorded by National Highways in England increased to more than 6,870, with incidents of total closures of both carriageways rising by 14% to just over 280.

When it came to the roads worst affected by closures, they found that junction 63 of the A1M at Chester-Le-Street was closed the most – with a sizeable tally of 127.

This was followed by the M53 at junction eight northbound in Ellesmere Port and the M6 between junction 21 and 21a in Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, four out of the top 10 junction locations with the highest number of road closures in 2024 were in Yorkshire – with three on the M621 in Leeds.

Elsewhere, three of the top 10 were in Cheshire, with two on the M53.

Top 10 Junctions with most road closures in 2025

M6 J6/7 (Northbound) - 29 closures, West Midlands

A1M J37/38 (Northbound) - 24 closures, Yorkshire and Humber

M1 J24/23a (Southbound) - 22 closures, East Midlands

M5 J25/26 (Southbound) - 20 closures, South West

M180 J4/5 (Eastbound) - 20 closures, Yorkshire and Humber

M69 J2/1 (Westbound) - 19 closures, East/West Midlands

M180 J5/4 (Westbound) - 19 closures, Yorkshire and Humber

M5 After J1 (Southbound) - 18 closures, West Midlands

M62 J36/37 (Eastbound) - 18 closures, Yorkshire and Humber

M25 J24/25 (Clockwise) - 18 closures, South East