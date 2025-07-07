Special LNER service to take Doncaster Oasis fans to group's London concert

A special train will transport Oasis fans from Doncaster to one of the band’s comeback concerts in London later this month.

As brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher make their long-awaited return to the stage, LNER has reveal further details for its special Oasis-themed service, which will mark the band’s first show in London later this month.

The Gallagher brothers and their band are touring for the first time in well over a decade and returned to the stage in Cardiff for their first gig since 2009.

The 09.00 Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross train on Friday 25 July will feature a special Oasis-themed design on the cab of its named “LNER She’s Electric” service.

The train will call at several stations on its way to the capital, with fans travelling from Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Newark Northgate and Peterborough also able to join in the fun.

There will also be Oasis-themed activities onboard for customers wishing to roll with it.

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER, said: “Our Masterplan is for our customers to feel like a Rock’n’Roll Star, and they certainly will on the She’s Electric service.

"The train has already proved incredibly popular, and for those who managed to get a ticket onboard, we’re promising even more surprises on the day as we head to London faster than a cannonball!”

The Oasis Live 25 gigs sold out in record time, with thousands of fans clamouring for tickets to the band’s gigs as part of world comeback tour.