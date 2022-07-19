And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M180, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.