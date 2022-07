Tomorrow’s action is taking place across various companies, meaning multiple train operators will be affected.

Only one service will run to and from London King’s Cross.

Even more industrial action

On Sunday, the 10.49am and 5.48pm from London King’s Cross will not run, and the 2.36pm from Hull will not run.

The advice to passengers is to keep checking hulltrains.co.uk and social media channels as regular timetables will not operate.