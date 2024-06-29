Save up to 50 per cent with rail sevice's new Secret Fare
and live on Freeview channel 276
Its new Secret Fare, which has been launched in partnership with Seatfrog, offers a unique opportunity for those who are flexible with their travel times to secure the best possible fare.
It means customers can travel with EMR between Nottingham and London, and Derby and London, for as little as £12 or between Sheffield and London from £16, as well as between Sheffield and Liverpool from just £4.
How does it work?
Customers can book their Secret Fare ticket from when services open for reservation - which is usually around three months before and up until two days before the journey.
Customers can use Seatfrog's app or head to the Secret Fare webpage: https://secretfare.seatfrog.com/
They enter their chosen journey and travel date.
Choose a time window (morning, afternoon or evening).
Seatfrog will email them their discounted ticket with their booked time 24 hours before they depart, so they’ll know when they’ll be travelling in plenty of time.
Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We’re excited to bring this innovative and money-saving fare to our customers.
“Secret Fare is all about making it even easier to find a great fare. It's perfect for those with flexible schedules. Whether you're planning a spontaneous getaway or looking for a budget-friendly way to visit family and friends, Secret Fare provides a simple, efficient way to travel.
"It's also ideal for those who weren't planning to travel but might have some spontaneous last-minute plans. So ditch the car and grab a bargain with Secret Fare."
Iain Griffin, Seatfrog CEO, said: "We're really excited to launch Secret Fare with EMR, giving passengers up to 50 per cent off train tickets."
Secret Fare Journeys
Sheffield <> St Pancras from £16
Nottingham <> St Pancras from £12
Derby <> St Pancras from £12
Liverpool <> Sheffield from £4
Liverpool <> Nottingham from £10
Nottingham <> Norwich from £16
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.