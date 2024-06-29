Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has launched a new ticket type which allows flexible customers the opportunity to save up to 50 per cent on tickets.

Its new Secret Fare, which has been launched in partnership with Seatfrog, offers a unique opportunity for those who are flexible with their travel times to secure the best possible fare.

It means customers can travel with EMR between Nottingham and London, and Derby and London, for as little as £12 or between Sheffield and London from £16, as well as between Sheffield and Liverpool from just £4.

How does it work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save up to 50 per cent with rail sevice's new Secret Fare.

Customers can book their Secret Fare ticket from when services open for reservation - which is usually around three months before and up until two days before the journey.

Customers can use Seatfrog's app or head to the Secret Fare webpage: https://secretfare.seatfrog.com/

They enter their chosen journey and travel date.

Choose a time window (morning, afternoon or evening).

Seatfrog will email them their discounted ticket with their booked time 24 hours before they depart, so they’ll know when they’ll be travelling in plenty of time.

Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We’re excited to bring this innovative and money-saving fare to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Secret Fare is all about making it even easier to find a great fare. It's perfect for those with flexible schedules. Whether you're planning a spontaneous getaway or looking for a budget-friendly way to visit family and friends, Secret Fare provides a simple, efficient way to travel.

"It's also ideal for those who weren't planning to travel but might have some spontaneous last-minute plans. So ditch the car and grab a bargain with Secret Fare."

Iain Griffin, Seatfrog CEO, said: "We're really excited to launch Secret Fare with EMR, giving passengers up to 50 per cent off train tickets."

Secret Fare Journeys

Sheffield <> St Pancras from £16

Nottingham <> St Pancras from £12

Derby <> St Pancras from £12

Liverpool <> Sheffield from £4

Liverpool <> Nottingham from £10