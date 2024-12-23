Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: seven for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 2pm to 6pm on January 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 9pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M18, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining the motorways and all the major A-roads, so the closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.