And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm November 26 2022 to 6am January 16 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M1, from 8pm January 4 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 34, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm January 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37, slip roads and lane closures for bridge inspection works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• M18, from 8pm January 9 to 1am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M18, from 10pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways.

• M18, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority consent.

• M18, from 11pm January 15 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 16 to 6am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Ferrybridge to Wentbridge including M62 eastbound, junction 32a to A1 southbound, Darrington, carriageway closures for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 9pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M18, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

