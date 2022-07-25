But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under ten minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M62, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for bridge inspection works.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.

• M18, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4, slip road closure for inspection/survey, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.