Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 24 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road Closed signs.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for sign works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• A1(M), from 9pm February 21 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36. M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 , Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for sign works.

• M1, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1, junction 32, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.