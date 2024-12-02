Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm November 15 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm November 19 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm November 25 2024 to 6am January 18 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 15 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9pm December 2 to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1(M), from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A1(M), from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closures for communications works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm December 8 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2, Quadrant closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, carriageway and lane closures for SU works, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 2 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.