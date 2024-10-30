Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8am October 25 to 4pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Short stops for general cleaning and maintenance.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 9pm October 8 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 9am October 28 to 3pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18 southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for sweeping of carriageway.

• M18, from 9pm October 28 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to M180 eastbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 29 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4, slip road closure for sign works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am March 29 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.