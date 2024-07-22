Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for IPV training.

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1(M), from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 26 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M18, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for sign erection.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road and lane closure for structure maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.