Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 7pm July 6 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4, slip road closures and closures on roundabout for local authority works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local highways authority network.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 21 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm June 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M1 northbound, link, junction 32, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm June 15 to 5am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 9pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34, slip road closures for electrical works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.