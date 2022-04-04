Road closures: eight for Doncaster drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Blyth Village to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

This week's road closures

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 (M18) to junction 1 (M180), lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 10pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, Lane closures for survey works.