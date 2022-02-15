Road closures: eight for Doncaster drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

Three closures already in place this week

• A1, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closures for Technical surveys.

• M18, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction4 - junction5, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

National Highways is responsible for the maintaining of the motorways and of the major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule but these details can be found vis Doncaster Council.