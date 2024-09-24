Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 27 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for sign erections, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Road closures: dozens for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 6pm to 10pm on September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm September 24 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 7am September 30 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures and 24/7 hard shoulder for carriageway repairs.

• M18, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 7pm to 10.30pm on October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.