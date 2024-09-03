Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 28 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: dozens for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M1, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 to M62 westbound, junction 36, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale to Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M18, from 9pm September 3 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for white lining/road markings.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from midnight, to 5am on September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 2, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road and lane closure for sign erections, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm to 11.59pm on September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, J38 entry slip, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T southbound and A638 Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for training works.

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1T northbound and A638 northbound, Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.