And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

This week's road closures

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for survey works.

• M18, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1(M), from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.