Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm November 19 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 15 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 16 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 25 2024 to 6am January 18 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, J37, Lane closure for signs - erection.

• A1, from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 26 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local authority and National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm November 27 2024 to 6am February 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7, M62 eastbound, junction 35 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm November 27 to 5am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign works.

• M180, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A638, from 8pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A638 eastside Redhouse, carriageway closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closures for communications works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, carriageway and lane closures for SU works, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.