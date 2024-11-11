Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am March 29 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 21 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8am to 4pm on November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 9.30am November 13 to 3.30pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1(M), from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M18, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 15 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, carriageway closure and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to M18, junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M180, from 9.30am November 18 to 3.30pm November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm November 19 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9pm November 19 to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repair, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M180, from 8pm November 20 to 12.05am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closure for training.

• M18, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A638, from 8pm November 23 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A638 eastside Redhouse, carriageway closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, J37, Lane closure for signs - erection.

• A1, from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.