Road closures: a dozen for Doncaster drivers this week
Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M18, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for sign works.
• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 26, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs.
• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements,
And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M62, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M62 westbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier inspection works.
• M18, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.
• A1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for safety works.
• M18, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on March 23, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A1(M), from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A1(M), from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays: A1M northbound, junction 36, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways network.
• M18, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.
• M18, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.
• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 (M18) to junction 1 (M180), lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.