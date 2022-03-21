Road closures: a dozen for Doncaster drivers this week

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 1 to junction 0. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, Lane closures for sign works.

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 26, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of closures to be aware of

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements,

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M62 westbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closure for barrier inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 2, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, Lane closure for safety works.

• M18, from 8.30am to 3.30pm on March 23, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays: A1M northbound, junction 36, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways network.

• M18, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via national highways and local authority.

• M18, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 (M18) to junction 1 (M180), lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.