Road closed after accident involving a vehicle that has left the A1 carriageway
Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes following an incident on the A1 north of Doncaster.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:04 am
Traffic England as reported an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway on the A1 southbound between the junctions with the M62 and the A639.
The incident is expected to clear between 10.30am and 10.45am.
There are currently delays of 15 minutes, normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 11.30am and 11.45am.