Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Popular open access operator Hull Trains is helping customers make the most of every last little bit of summer, with an amazing 20 per cent off tickets as part of a 72 hours rail sale.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

People are being encouraged to make the most of this money-saving opportunity to plan a day out in one of the many destinations served by the East Coast Main Line operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The discount is available for anyone who books using the Hull Trains website or app between Tuesday 27th August and Thursday 29th August, with existing rail card discounts still applying meaning even greater savings. Booking directly has plenty of other benefits, including no booking fees or credit card charges.

Rail sale: Sizzling September savings for train journeys to and from Doncaster.

​The operator is the quickest and most direct way to travel between places such as Beverley, Hull and Selby with London King’s Cross.

​Hull Trains also serves several other popular destinations including Doncaster, where the exotic animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are a popular attraction, or Grantham, where visitors can take in the stunning sights of the National Trust’s Belton Estate.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “This is an amazing chance to get a real bargain for just 72 hours. We’re proud to offer people up and down the country the chance to visit some amazing destinations and this special offer will make it even easier to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“The only way to get a brilliant 20 percent off is by booking directly on the Hull Trains website or app and you can be sure of an enjoyable journey. We recently achieved an industry-leading score of 96% overall customer satisfaction rating according to an independent survey, with the onboard teams securing some of the most impressive scores.

​“During your journey you can enjoy free 4G-enabled Wi-Fi. You could also upgrade to First Class and enjoy exceptional service with complimentary refreshments while you settle into the comfort of your reclining seat.”

​Sale tickets are available for travel dates between Monday 2nd September and Friday 20th September 2024; including weekend travel. Hull Trains is not impacted by planned industrial action.