Push to reinstate fast rail service from Doncaster to Newcastle after pandemic pause

Doncaster station

Officers within the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) are making the case to officials in the Department for Transport and Cross Country to reinstate Reading to Newcastle via Doncaster service.

The service was taken away after transport chiefs said there was low demand for the service and has still not been put back on the network.

Officers said demand for the service, which can get passengers to York in 20 minutes and Newcastle in 1 hour, 25 minutes, is improving especially in the ‘leisure’ market’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report has also detailed that some trains on the remaining service via Leeds are ‘quite crowded.

Melissa Farmer, rail development manager, at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, said: “SYMCA officers are engaging with Cross Country to seek the restoration of the Reading to Newcastle via Doncaster service, which was withdrawn during the Covid pandemic due to low demand.

“Demand is now recovering, especially the leisure market, and some trains on the remaining service via Leeds are quite crowded.

“SYMCA have requested the reinstatement of the service via Doncaster and have a meeting arranged with Cross Country to discuss this shortly, along with the reinstatement of the Chesterfield stop in all of the Plymouth – Edinburgh services.”

*