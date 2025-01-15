Police issue warning to drivers against using their fog lights when visibility is clear.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning to drivers against using their fog lights when visibility is clear.

Officers coverng the Isle of Axholme have noticed in recent weeks that more and more people are using their fog lights when driving, when visibility is not seriously reduced.

This causes other road users to be dazzled, especially when the roads are wet.

A spokesman said: “We have lost count of how many vehicles have been seen this evening using their fog lights, and conditions on the Isle have been clear without any fog.

“The highway code states that you MUST NOT use front or rear fog lights unless visibility is seriously reduced, and where they are used, you MUST switch them off when visibility improves.

“Please double check before driving that fog lights are not enabled when they do not need to be. One driver this evening has found themself with a ticket for this, alongside other road traffic offences due to their manner of driving.”