Officers were called at 11.30am this morning (Tuesday, December 21) following reports of a road traffic incident on King Edward Road in the Thorne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police remain at the scene at this time and one person has been seriously injured.

King Edward Road remains closed this afternoon and therefore Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and plan their journeys accordingly.