Police close road following a traffic collision
A road was closed by South Yorkshire Police after a road traffic collision earlier today.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:15 pm
Officers were called at 11.30am this morning (Tuesday, December 21) following reports of a road traffic incident on King Edward Road in the Thorne.
South Yorkshire Police remain at the scene at this time and one person has been seriously injured.
King Edward Road remains closed this afternoon and therefore Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and plan their journeys accordingly.