Plans unveiled for direct train services from Doncaster to Brighton and Gatwick Airport

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:08 BST
Doncaster rail passengers could soon be having a day out on the south coast – with plans unveiled to introduce direct trains to Brighton which would also call at Gatwick Airport.

Arriva Group has revealed plans for direct services from Newcastle to Brighton which would stop off in Doncaster and Sheffield.

Operated by Grand Central, Oxford and Birmingham would also be served – but it would avoid London.

If approved, five services would run a day by December 2026.

Plans have been drawn up for direct rail services from Doncaster to Brighton.

The full route would include:

Newcastle

Durham

Darlington

Northallerton

York

Doncaster

Sheffield

Derby

Burton-on-Trent

Birmingham New Street

Warwick Parkway

Banbury

Oxford

Reading

Wokingham

Guildford

Redhill

Gatwick Airport

Haywards Heath

Brighton

Arriva's Paul Hutchins said: "We're very pleased to be submitting this application for the first direct service between Newcastle and Brighton, opening up new travel opportunities and making better use of available network capacity."

Currently, passengers from the north travel into London before switching trains to Brighton.

