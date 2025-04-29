Plans unveiled for direct train services from Doncaster to Brighton and Gatwick Airport
Arriva Group has revealed plans for direct services from Newcastle to Brighton which would stop off in Doncaster and Sheffield.
Operated by Grand Central, Oxford and Birmingham would also be served – but it would avoid London.
If approved, five services would run a day by December 2026.
The full route would include:
Newcastle
Durham
Darlington
Northallerton
York
Doncaster
Sheffield
Derby
Burton-on-Trent
Birmingham New Street
Warwick Parkway
Banbury
Oxford
Reading
Wokingham
Guildford
Redhill
Gatwick Airport
Haywards Heath
Brighton
Arriva's Paul Hutchins said: "We're very pleased to be submitting this application for the first direct service between Newcastle and Brighton, opening up new travel opportunities and making better use of available network capacity."
Currently, passengers from the north travel into London before switching trains to Brighton.
