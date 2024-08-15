Plans for road connecting Stainforth to Unity development and M18 set to be approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a road connecting a Doncaster village to nearby areas including an upcoming major development are set to be approved by the council.

Next Tuesday (20 August) Doncaster Council’s planning committee is set to approve plans for a link road connecting Stainforth to an upcoming development and the M18.

If approved, the ‘East Lane Gateway’ will run from East Lane in Stainforth to Waggons Way roundabout.

While just 220m in length, it will connect the village to Unity Way, a major road spanning from Waggons Way roundabout to Junction 5 of the M18.

The existing Unity Way will become connected to Stainforth via the proposed East Lane Gateway.

Unity Way forms part of the upcoming Unity Development which will span over 618 acres of land surrounding the road.

Currently under construction, the development will include over 3,000 homes, a new school, shops and amenities once complete.

The East Lane Gateway will provide improved access to the development and the motorway and offer a new route into Stainforth.

It will contain a footway as well as a cycleway, with landscaped road verges containing grass, trees and shrubs.

The project forms part of several improvements to Stainforth made possible by the government Town Deal Fund which was announced in 2021.

Local residents supported the scheme among others during a period of consultation forming the Town Investment Plan.

A total £21.6 million will be granted through the scheme for various improvements highlighted in the plan.

No objections were received to the final application during public consultation.

Planning officers have advised the committee to accept the proposal, noting that it meets all planning guidelines.