Part of Trans Pennine Trail to be closed in Doncaster throughout summer

Part of the Trans Pennine Trail in Doncaster is to be closed throughout the summer for repair works.

The works, on a section near Owston, will see that section of the route closed until August.

A Trans Pennine Trail spokesperson said: “We have been advised that improvement works on the section of the TPT through Owston Wood are due to start next week with the closure in place until 15 August, 2025.

"The section of work is marked in red in the map.

A section of the Trans Pennine Trail - marked in red - will be closed through the summer for repairs.

“There is no suitable alternative route so the contractors will escort users through when possible.

"The trail should be open at the end of each day and at weekends.

“Trail users are asked to be patient if they are held up for safety reasons.

Details of this and other TPT route updates, can be found on the website, at: https://www.transpenninetrail.org.uk/trail.../route-updates/

The 207 mile route across the Pennines runs from Southport to Hornsea.